Cuepacs says civil servants have been tasked with ensuring the well-being of the public and the country’s prosperity.

PETALING JAYA: Cuepacs has called on civil servants to support national policies and remain loyal to the government of the day, even if they have differing political ideologies.

In a statement, the umbrella body for civil service unions stressed that all civil servants must be aware that they have been tasked with ensuring the well-being of the public and the country’s prosperity.

“Close collaboration with the government must be maintained to ensure that every policy brought forth will have its full impact on the public and the nation,” said Cuepacs president Adnan Mat.

“Herein lies our role as civil servants in supporting state policies and remaining loyal to the government, even when holding differing political ideologies.

“At the same time, Cuepacs hopes that government leaders always understand this bond and do not accuse civil servants of favouring any (political) party.”

Adnan added that government leaders and civil servants must uphold the highest standards of professionalism at all times.

He also highlighted Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s speech in conjunction with the 66th National Day celebration at the Putrajaya International Convention Centre earlier today, where the latter called for Malaysians to uphold the nation’s spirit of togetherness.

“Cuepacs invites all public servants to continue working alongside the government in developing a great Malaysia with values and aspirations embodied in the concept of ‘Malaysia Madani’,” said Adnan.