Former MP Wee Choo Keong claims MCMC either blocked or instructed telcos to restrict access to his blog.

PETALING JAYA: The Kuala Lumpur High Court has granted a former MP leave to file a judicial review against the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) for restricting access to his blog.

Justice Amarjeet Singh presided over the hearing for the leave application this morning.

Former DAP and PKR MP Wee Choo Keong had claimed that his blog was either being directly blocked by MCMC or that telcos had been instructed to block access to the website.

In a Twitter post, Wee described the High Court’s decision as monumental, saying it is the first time that such a case had been brought to court.

“We must stop with the ‘big brother’ attitude,” he said, in confirming being granted leave by the High Court.

Wee previously warned MCMC that he would file a suit if the commission does not lift the restrictions on accessing his blog.