Nasriq Samsudin pleads guilty, saying the call on the bomb threat at Aeon Mall Klebang last week was meant as a joke.

IPOH: A food delivery rider was sentenced to one day in jail and fined RM4,000, in lieu of a further five months in jail, by the magistrates’ court here for making a bomb threat to a mall here.

Magistrate S Punitha handed down the sentence to Nasriq Samsudin, 38, after the man pleaded guilty to the charge.

In mitigation, he said it was meant as a joke without realising it was an offence.

Nasriq was charged with making a phone call to Ahmad Farid Asorudin, 38, saying there was a bomb about to explode at Aeon Mall Klebang, Chemor.

The offence was committed on the 1st floor, Aeon Mall Klebang management office, at approximately 4.15pm, on Aug 23.

The charge was framed under Section 507 of the Penal Code for criminal intimidation by anonymous communication.

Deputy public prosecutor Fahmi Kamaluddin prosecuted, while the accused was represented by Siti Hajar Hamzah.