PETALING JAYA: The prices of RON97, RON95 and diesel will remain the same, the finance ministry announced today.

The price of RON97 will stay at RM3.37 per litre, RON95 at RM2.05 per litre and diesel at RM2.15 per litre.

These prices will remain effective until Sept 6.

In a statement, the ministry said the ceiling price for RON95 and diesel will remain at RM2.05 and RM2.15 per litre, respectively, although the market price had increased beyond the current ceiling price.

“The government will continue to monitor the trends in global crude oil prices and take appropriate measures to ensure the welfare and well-being of the people continue to be protected,” it said.