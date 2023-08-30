Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah also wants Malaysia to once again become a self-reliant nation that is respected on the international stage for its economy and investments.

PETALING JAYA: Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah has called on the nation’s leaders to strive towards revitalising the people’s economic goals by implementing all planned development properly.

In a post on the Selangor Royal Office’s Facebook page, the ruler said he wanted Malaysia to once again become a self-reliant nation that is respected on the international stage for its economy and investments.

In the message issued in conjunction with Malaysia’s 66th National Day, Sultan Sharafuddin also reminded Malaysians that it was important to appreciate the true meaning of independence.

“(This will) rekindle the spirit of patriotism as well as instil a sense of love and affection for the country,” said the ruler.

Sultan Sharafuddin also hopes that the spirit of patriotism could be expressed in the form of unity and harmony, which in turn would have a positive impact on the country’s economic prosperity and the well-being of the people.

“When everyone upholds the true meaning of living in an atmosphere of independence and unity, then no party can spread hatred and slander to disturb the peace,” he said.

Various performances, air shows and parades are planned for tomorrow’s National Day celebration in Putrajaya.

This year’s National Day celebration, which is themed “Malaysia Madani: Tekad Perpaduan, Penuhi Harapan”, will be the fifth held at the administrative capital.