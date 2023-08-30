Bar president Karen Cheah also calls for the home ministry to repeal the ‘obsolete’ Printing Presses and Publications Act 1984.

PETALING JAYA: The Malaysian Bar has criticised the home ministry’s explanation for confiscating Swatch watches and raiding a bookstore, labelling it “unsatisfactory and lacking in substance”.

In a statement, Bar president Karen Cheah said the ministry’s decision to raid these outlets and seize books and watches under the Printing Presses and Publications Act 1984 (PPPA) following complaints was concerning.

Cheah said under the Act, which she described as obsolete and repressive, it was “crystal clear” that the ministry had to gazette the prohibition of publications deemed to be undesirable.

Without a gazette in place, any raid and seizure carried out by the ministry would most likely be unlawful and excessive, she said.

“The home ministry needs to explain the legality, necessity and proportionality of the actions taken,” she said, adding that they went against the Federal Constitution.

Cheah said the ministry must understand how the law works and the application of the provisions of the Act, adding that any action taken must be within the purview and limits provided under the law.

Earlier this month, authorities raided Toko Buku Rakyat and seized two books – “Marx the Revolutionary Educator” by Robin Small and a copy of local author Benz Ali’s poetry collection.

In May, the ministry raided 11 Swatch outlets nationwide and seized its “Pride Collection” watches.

Cheah called for the repeal of the PPPA which she said was no longer relevant.

“The PPPA is notorious for being used and abused by authorities for political mileage, and to intimidate and threaten parties in order to make them succumb to one particular view.”

She said Putrajaya should instead establish an independent body to regulate the publications industry, including the press.

