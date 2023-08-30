Bukit Aman’s integrity and standards compliance department says it is also investigating.

KUALA LUMPUR: Three policemen, including a senior officer, have been arrested by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) in Muar, Johor.

“I can confirm their arrest but the details can be obtained from Johor police chief Kamarul Zaman Mamat,” Inspector-General of Police Razarudin Husain said today.

Bukit Aman’s integrity and standards compliance department director Azri Ahmad said his department would investigate.

Meanwhile, Kamarul, in a statement, confirmed yesterday’s arrests.

He said MACC and Bukit Aman investigations were underway.