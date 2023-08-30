Chief Secretary to the Government Zuki Ali says more than 5,000 people are expected to attend the event.

PUTRAJAYA: It is mandatory for all ministries and government agencies to send as many representatives as possible to the 2023 Merdeka Day address by Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim here tomorrow, says Chief Secretary to the Government Zuki Ali.

He said more than 5,000 people were expected to attend the event, which would take place at 2pm tomorrow at the Plenary Hall in the Putrajaya International Convention Centre (PICC).

Civil servants who have come from afar should also join in the Merdeka Day 2023 celebrations on Thursday, Zuki said at the Malaysian government servants’ welfare and sports council awards night.

Meanwhile, Zuki wants civil servants to translate the spirit of patriotism through their actions at work or in sports.

“If possible, make Malaysia proud on the global stage so that the world knows that the country is now ready to become a developed, bold and progressive country in various fields,” he said.

Zuki also ordered the Jalur Gemilang to be hoisted on government buildings and government quarters to mark the celebrations.

This year’s Merdeka Day theme ‘Malaysia Madani: tekad perpaduan penuhi harapan (determination in unity, fulfilling hope)’, will take place in Putrajaya on Aug 31.

This is the fifth time that Putrajaya will be the venue for the celebration, having done the same in 2003, 2005, 2018 and 2019.