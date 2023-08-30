Police say agencies are working on the clean-up to ensure tomorrow’s celebration will proceed as planned.

IPOH: An evening storm has affected the preparations for the state-level Merdeka Day 2023 celebration at the Indera Mulia Stadium, here.

Ipoh police chief Yahaya Hassan said tomorrow’s event will proceed as agencies – including the fire and rescue department, police, people’s volunteer corps, Civil Defence Force, public works department and Ipoh City Council – work to repair the damage.

“We received information from the district control centre at about 5.45pm that several areas in Sungai Senam, including the stadium, were hit by a storm.

“No injuries have been reported so far. We have received reports of uprooted trees and the preparations for the celebration have also been affected,” he said, adding that the main and guest tents as well as the lamp posts had collapsed.

“God willing, we will ensure that the celebration tomorrow will proceed with the cooperation of everyone,” he said.

Earlier, photos and videos of the incident went viral on social media. The Sultan of Perak, Sultan Nazrin Shah is scheduled to attend the celebration.