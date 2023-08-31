Mustapha Nagoor says there should be a vote on whether the Speaker or deputy speaker position in the Negeri Sembilan state assembly can be given to BN.

PETALING JAYA: An Umno assemblyman claims that Pakatan Harapan (PH) did not discuss its plans to nominate PH representatives for both the Speaker and deputy speaker posts in the Negeri Sembilan state assembly.

Palong assemblyman Mustapha Nagoor said a discussion should be held between Barisan Nasional (BN) and PH on the matter before the state assembly convenes on Sept 26.

“There’s still some time to hold discussions,” Mustapha was quoted as saying by Utusan Malaysia.

“We are the only two coalitions that formed the state government. If we (BN) don’t get the Speaker’s post, we should at least get the deputy speaker’s position.

“BN assemblymen had previously requested to vote on whether the Speaker or deputy speaker position can be given to the coalition taking into account the spirit of the unity government, but both posts have been given to PH.”

Menteri besar Aminuddin Harun said yesterday that an Amanah representative will be nominated for the state assembly Speaker’s post while a PKR man will be nominated for the deputy speaker’s position.

However, he added that no decision had been made on the candidates to fill the posts.

In the Aug 12 state elections, BN won 14 of the 17 seats it contested in Negeri Sembilan while PH won 17 of the 19 seats it vied for.