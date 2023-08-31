Foreign minister Zambry Abdul Kadir says Wisma Putra does not recognise Beijing’s claim to waters near Sabah and Sarawak.

PETALING JAYA: Malaysia will send a protest note to China, in which Wisma Putra said it does not recognise Beijing’s 2023 standard map outlining portions of Malaysian waters near Sabah and Sarawak as belonging to China.

Foreign minister Zambry Abdul Kadir said sending the note was the ministry’s standard practice in such disputes.

“We will be taking further action based on the statement Wisma Putra released (yesterday), including sending the protest note,” he was quoted as saying by Berita Harian today.

In its statement yesterday, Wisma Putra said Malaysia does not recognise China’s 2023 standard map, which also claimed parts of India.

Maritime areas within Malaysia’s exclusive economic zone near Sabah and Sarawak were included, as well as areas belonging to Brunei, Indonesia, Vietnam and the Philippines.

Recognising the complexity and sensitivity of the issue, Wisma Putra said the matter must be managed in a “peaceful and rational” manner through dialogue and consultations in accordance with international law.

The foreign ministry reiterated Malaysia’s commitment to continue working with all parties in ensuring the full and effective implementation of the Declaration of Conduct of Parties in the South China Sea (DOC).

It also said Malaysia remains consistent in rejecting any claims on the nation’s maritime areas, based on the 1979 map of Malaysia.