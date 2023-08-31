Police are looking at the CCTV footage in the area to identify the killers.

SHAH ALAM: A man with 12 past convictions was shot dead by unknown assailants at a double-storey house along Jalan Hamzah Alang in Klang yesterday.

North Klang district police chief S Vijaya Rao said they received information on the incident at 10.35pm and a team of police officers were sent to investigate.

“According to initial investigations, people in the area heard shots being fired.

“The 36-year-old victim had 12 previous convictions for offences related to drugs and assault.

“Police are looking for the suspects who are still at large.

“Police are also looking at the CCTV footage in the area,” he said in a statement today.

Vijaya also urged members of the public with information to contact the nearest police station.