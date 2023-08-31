A post-mortem found the cause of death to be due to a heart problem.

SEREMBAN: A People’s Volunteer Corps (Rela) member died after collapsing during the march-past held in conjunction with the Negeri Sembilan state-level 66th National Day celebrations at Dataran Majlis Bandaraya Seremban here today.

Seremban district police chief Arifai Tarawe said a preliminary investigation found the 53-year-old man collapsed and lost consciousness at about 10am before being confirmed dead at the Tuanku Ja’afar Hospital here.

“A post-mortem found the cause of death was due to a heart problem (coronary artery occlusion). The case has been classified as sudden death,” he said in a statement today.

He requested anyone with information or who saw the incident to contact investigating officer Insp Adi Khusaini Saripudin at 012-7707282.

Meanwhile, Negeri Sembilan Rela director Faiz Musa said the Rela member, whom he identified as Noh Isa, had served Rela for 13 years and never missed participating whenever there was a National Day march-past.

“Today, he was assigned as the state Rela contingent march-past head.

“He also often helped other agencies which needed marching training. I was told he was healthy and in high spirits this morning.”