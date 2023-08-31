Chief minister Hajiji Noor says the celebration of Sabah Day commemorates the services of previous leaders and the security forces.

TAMBUNAN: Apart from celebrating National Day, Sabah today celebrated Sabah Day, after it was last celebrated 60 years ago.

The celebration was graced with a parade of about 500 participants from 100 contingents, including government agencies such as the Civil Defence Force and Tambunan Hospital, as well as Persatuan Kebajikan Prihatin Sabah and Sabah Customary School.

The presence of Unduk Ngadau Kaamatan 2023 Carol Abbey Gail as well as six other finalists of the competition, accompanied by the competition chairman Joanna Kitingan, at the celebration also attracted the attention of the people present.

Chief minister Hajiji Noor said the celebration of Sabah Day commemorated the services of previous leaders and the security forces in ensuring that Sabah and the country were safe and prosperous.

“Being aware of the importance of Sabah Day to all the people, the state government decided to hold Sabah Day celebrations, with Tambunan as the host this year.

“The state government’s decision to hold Sabah Day again commemorates the end of the British colonial rule in Sabah. Sarawak earlier declared July 22 as Sarawak Day,” he said when officiating the celebration of Sabah Day here today.

Tambunan district is located in the interior of Sabah, 75km southeast of Kota Kinabalu.

Hajiji said Sabah Day was declared by British Governor Sir William Goode on Aug 28, 1963 in Jesselton (now Kota Kinabalu), declaring that Sabah would have its own government and adopt a new state constitution, effective Aug 31, 1963.

He said the formation of its own government was the prelude to Sabah forming the Federation of Malaysia with Malaya, Sarawak and Singapore on Sept 16, 1963.