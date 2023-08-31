Former Dewan Negara president Rais Yatim said the trend of blaming past leaders should stop.

PETALING JAYA: Former Dewan Negara president Rais Yatim has suggested that all former prime ministers should come together and seek common ground instead of pointing fingers at each other.

“Stop blaming past leaders. Even current leaders such as Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim will eventually become an ‘also-ran’. All prime ministers will eventually fade.

“We have all made mistakes and every action has consequences,” he said in a Facebook post.

Since taking office as prime minister last November, Anwar and two of his predecessors have been at loggerheads.

Dr Mahathir Mohamad is suing Anwar for alleged statements made at a PKR congress on March 18 calling him a racist and saying he had enriched his family while in office.

Likewise, Anwar is facing legal action from Muhyiddin Yassin for defamation over the former’s claim that the Perikatan Nasional government did not write off RM8.3 billion in Felda settlers’ debts.

In his Merdeka-themed Facebook post, Rais also presented 11 recommendations for the Anwar-led administration. These suggestions range from establishing a well-defined economic strategy to inviting opposition parties for discussions on national projects.

He also proposed incorporating the principles of the Rukun Negara into the Federal Constitution and called for educational reforms and agricultural revival.

Rais also reiterated calls for equal allocations for all MPs and the separation of Parliament from the executive.