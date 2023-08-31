Aaron Ago Dagang says that Malay students going through the system are now able to speak fluent Tamil or Mandarin.

PETALING JAYA: National unity minister Aaron Ago Dagang has refuted Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s claim that closing down vernacular schools is the best way to reduce the racial divide.

“They have become elements that promote racial unity, not divide,” Aaron was quoted as saying by Sin Chew today.

He said he found out recently that vernacular schools had brought many benefits to Malay students who were able to speak fluent Tamil or Mandarin after completing their education.

Mahathir said yesterday that one of the best ways to reduce the racial divide was through education, which included abolishing vernacular schools.

He also claimed there were “certain races” who refused to enrol their children in national schools because they were akin to religious schools.

However, Mahathir said, even if the situation improved in national schools, ethnic minorities would still avoid enrolling their children.

The former prime minister has been critical of the vernacular school system in the past, claiming that it has divided the country.