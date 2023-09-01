Police seized a political party flag, a knife, dashcam, and phone from the 62-year-old man.

JOHOR BAHRU: Police have detained a factory bus driver over damage to a political party’s election poster in the Tampoi area here.

Johor police chief Kamarul Zaman Mamat said the 62-year-old man was detained in Skudai Kiri, Tampoi, at about 5.35am today.

He said the police also seized a political party flag, a 34-cm knife, a dashboard camera, and a mobile phone from the man.

“Checks found the man had a criminal record,” he said.

Kamarul Zaman advised all parties and their supporters to respect one another and not vandalise the posters, flags, banners or property of other political parties.