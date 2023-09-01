A viral video more than five minutes long showed several students kicking, punching and slapping a few other students in a classroom.

PETALING JAYA: Police have launched a probe into a viral video of a bullying incident which is said to have taken place at a secondary school in Ranau, Sabah.

A widely-shared video clip more than five minutes long showed several students kicking, punching and slapping a few other students in a classroom.

The video drew strong reactions from social media users, who condemned the bullies’ behaviour and called for stern action to be taken against the perpetrators.

According to Harian Metro, Ranau police chief Simiun Lomudin said a report on the matter was lodged at 3.26pm today.

Simiun added that investigations are in progress. He urged members of the public not to speculate on the case.

He also called on members of the public with information on this case to contact the Ranau police headquarters to assist in its investigations.