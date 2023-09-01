The nation’s former top cop succeeds Ahmad Nazlan Idris, who stepped down last December.

PETALING JAYA: Former inspector-general of police Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani has been named as Perbadanan Usahawan Nasional Bhd (PUNB) chairman effective immediately.

Acryl Sani succeeds Ahmad Nazlan Idris, who stepped down on Dec 20 last year.

In June, Acryl Sani said he was leaving the force, three months before completing his contract, after receiving offers from outside.

He later revealed that he decided to step down earlier following a “post-retirement plan” by Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.

Acryl Sani is also an independent executive director and deputy chairman for Dagang NeXchange Berhad, an IT and services provider.

PUNB CEO Izwan Zainuddin said he was confident that Acryl Sani’s vast experience would help in the development of Bumiputera entrepreneurs.

Acryl Sani began his tenure as IGP on May 3 2021, replacing Abdul Hamid Bador.

After he was due for mandatory retirement that year when he turned 60, he was placed on a two-year contract from Oct 4, 2021 to Oct 3 this year.