The internet regulator responds to Reporters Without Borders’ criticism of MCMC’s actions to block access to sites critical of Putrajaya.

PETALING JAYA: After being criticised by an international journalists group for blocking access to critical news sites, the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission has said it took action “to ensure responsible reporting of news”.

The commission said there had been a surge in what it called “irresponsible and inaccurate reporting” with the prevalence of information online.

MCMC said its actions to block sites critical of Putrajaya were “not to stifle press freedom” but “to ensure information is disseminated responsibly and without spreading slander or misinformation”.

The statement came after Reporters Without Borders said actions taken against critical news sites would leave a negative mark on Malaysia’s democracy. So far, the MCMC has restricted access to MalaysiaNow, UtusanTV and TV Pertiwi.

The commission, which is Malaysia’s internet regulator, said some news outlets had been found intentionally spreading misleading information or publishing inaccurate content, which can harm the nation’s harmony.

MCMC said it regularly engages with news editors and journalists to address any concerns or issues involving freedom of expression and intends to work closely with media practitioners to combat misinformation and “malicious disinformation”.