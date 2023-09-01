Anwar Ibrahim says the NIMP contains four missions to help the country become a high-tech industrialised nation.

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim launched the New Industrial Master Plan (NIMP) 2030 outlining the government’s plans to transform Malaysia into a high-tech industrialised nation.

Unlike the previous industrial transformations and three industrial master plans since 1986, Anwar said the NIMP 2030 adopts a mission-based approach.

“With a short window of seven years, the NIMP 2030 must take a transformative and expeditious approach to achieve the goals.

“Four missions have been formulated to drive the industrial transformation,” he said at the launch here at Menara MITI this morning.

MORE TO COME

We are live on Telegram, subscribe here for breaking news and the latest announcements.