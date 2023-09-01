Police say jealousy is believed to be the motive for the murder as the victim was said to be harassing the 17-year-old accused’s girlfriend.

TELUK INTAN: A teenager was charged in the magistrates’ court here with murdering his neighbour.

The 17-year-old was charged with murdering P Hariaran, 21, at Jalan Pasir, Kampung Sungai Payung Baroh, Selekoh, in Bagan Datuk, between 6pm and 8.30pm last Aug 20.

The charge, framed under Section 302 of the Penal Code, provides the death penalty or imprisonment for up to 40 years, and if not sentenced to death, shall be punished with a minimum of 12 strokes of the cane, upon conviction.

However, offenders under the age of 18 cannot be sentenced to death under Section 97(1) of the Child Act 2001. In lieu of the sentence of death, the Court shall order a person convicted of an offence to be detained in a prison at the pleasure of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong if the offence was committed in the Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur or the Federal Territory of Labuan; or the Ruler or the Yang di-Pertua Negeri, if the offence was committed in the state.

The proceeding was conducted behind closed doors before sessions court judge, Justice Nurul Farena Zainal Abidin as the accused is underage.

The court set Oct 5 for mention.

Deputy public prosecutor Cheah Shuh Yuan prosecuted, while the teenager was represented by lawyer Charanjit Singh.

Based on media reports, the teenager was arrested on suspicion of killing his friend and dumping his body in a drain on Jalan Pasir, Kampung Sungai Payung Baruh, Rungkup in Bagan Datuk.

