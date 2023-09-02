All three killed were travelling in one car when the accident occurred on the Senai-Desaru Expressway.

JOHOR BAHRU: Two women and a man were killed in a crash involving three cars at Km50.1 of the Senai-Desaru Expressway heading towards Bandar Penawar, near Kota Tinggi, this afternoon.

Bandar Penawar fire and rescue station operations commander Izwani Abd Hamid said the accident occurred at 1.43pm and claimed the lives of three victims travelling in a car.

“The three have been identified as Iqbal Faiz Mat Sah, 20; Nurul Afrahrina Sazli, 19; and Nurina Izzatie Kamarul Azman, 19.

“Another person riding in the same vehicle, known as Izznur Harith, 19, was seriously injured,” she said in a statement today.

Meanwhile, Izwani said another man and three women, aged 11 to 51, who were riding in an MPV only suffered minor injuries while a 50-year-old man who was driving another car, escaped unhurt.

Six firemen from Bandar Penawar and nine from BBP Pasir Gudang were sent to the scene to provide assistance.

The dead and injured were taken to Kota Tinggi Hospital.

Yesterday, a couple and four of their five children were killed in an accident involving a trailer lorry and two cars at Jalan Segamat-Kuantan, near Taman Yayasan, Segamat.