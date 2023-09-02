The 6.30pm incident yesterday took the lives of a man, two women and two girls, aged 10 and 13. Two boys, aged 15 and five, were injured.

JOHOR BAHRU: Five people, including two girls, all believed to be from the same family, were killed in an accident involving a trailer and two cars at Jalan Segamat-Kuantan, near Taman Yayasan, Segamat, yesterday.

Bandar Baru Segamat fire and rescue station chief Mazuki Ismail said two fire engines and an emergency medical rescue services vehicle with 15 personnel rushed to the scene of the accident, involving a Scania trailer, a Perodua Alza and a Perodua Bezza, after they received a distress call at 6.33pm.

According to Marzuki, the five killed were in the Perodua Alza, comprising a man, 46, two women, and two girls, aged 10 and 13. He said that two more victims in the vehicle, both boys, aged 15 and five, were injured.

“The trailer driver was also injured, while the three women in the Perodua Bezza were unhurt,” he said in a statement last night.

The bodies of the victims and those injured were sent to Hospital Segamat and the rescue operation ended at 9.34pm, he added.