The money will go to the family of a university student who was killed last year by a Taiwanese man a week after they started dating.

TAIPEI: The family of a female Malaysian university student who was murdered by a Taiwanese man in 2022 will receive a compensation of NT$1.8 million (about RM262,411), the Shilin district prosecutors office told Central News Agency (CNA) yesterday.

The Malaysian student, who is identified by her surname Chai, had met her killer, Taiwanese man Chen Po-yen, on Instagram and was murdered by him just a week after they started dating last year.

Chai, 24 years old at the time of her death, was found in her rented apartment in October 2022. An autopsy found that she had been suffocated and also suffered a broken neck.

Prosecutors said they found that Chen had strangled Chai with his bare hands. Her death was brought to light when Chen said he had killed her while he was being rushed to the hospital due to what police believed at the time to be a suicide attempt.