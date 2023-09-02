DAP secretary-general Loke Siew Fook says the party remains committed to upholding and defending the Federal Constitution.

PETALING JAYA: DAP does not need to drop its “Malaysian Malaysia” slogan and secular state agenda, says its party chief.

According to DAP secretary-general Loke Siew Fook, he had clarified the provisions in the party’s constitution which had caused some concern among Malays, following the outcome of the general elections last November, Berita Harian reported.

“Before the unity government was formed, DAP gave its commitment to support the principle of Islam as the official religion of the federation, to respect the sanctity of the Malay language, and to uphold Article 153 of the Federal Constitution,” he said.

“Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi was satisfied with our explanation before Barisan Nasional (BN) joined Pakatan Harapan (PH) to form the unity government.

“What is important today is that we have formed a unity government and are working together on the basis of the most important thing, which is upholding and defending the Federal Constitution,” he said after attending a PH ceramah in Muar last night.

Loke, who is also transport minister, added that prior to the unity government’s formation, all parties agreed not to touch on the principles and constitutions of their new partners.

Earlier this week, Umno Supreme Council member Nur Jazlan Mohamed urged DAP to drop the “Malaysian Malaysia” slogan from its party constitution if it wants to gain the support of Malay voters.

Nur Jazlan claimed that Malays were hesitant to fully support DAP because of its secular state agenda, which “contradicts Islamic and Malay principles”.

In response, Loke said that instead of focusing on such issues, it would be better for the parties in the unity government to work on how to increase its support from Malay voters.

“I must emphasise though, in my constituency the majority of voters are Malay, but I won (the seat in GE15). So there is no issue of DAP not being able to get Malay support,” the Seremban MP said.

“People will judge (parties) not based on their ideologies, but on their work and track record of service in the area.”

In GE15, Loke defended the Seremban parliamentary seat by defeating Perikatan Nasional’s Fadli Che Me with a 30,844-vote majority. Loke first won the seat in 2013.

In the Negeri Sembilan state election last month, Loke successfully defended his Chennah state seat.