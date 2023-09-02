State premier Abang Johari Openg says works minister Alexander Nanta Linggi’s remark on having a Sarawak currency was ‘his personal view’.

PETALING JAYA: Sarawak premier Abang Johari Openg has dismissed Alexander Nanta Linggi’s suggestion that the state introduces its own currency, saying it was just the latter’s personal view.

Yesterday, Nanta, who is the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) secretary-general, said the state could consider introducing its own currency in light of the country’s unpredictable economy.

“That’s just Nanta’s personal view. We already have a Malaysian currency, so we have to stick to it,” Abang Johari was quoted as saying by Berita Harian.

He added that introducing a separate currency for Sarawak was a complex issue that would require detailed study.

The GPS chairman was speaking to reporters after launching the Sarawak-level 2023 National Anti-Scam Tour Programme in Kuching.

In a podcast to mark National Day and Malaysia Day that was released yesterday, Nanta said “perhaps Sarawak will have our own currency”, if the state’s economy is doing well but the nation’s economy is not.

“If Sarawak is better than others, why not? This is what I’m trying to emphasise,” said Nanta, who is the works minister in the federal Cabinet.

“I hope people are not calling me a traitor, but I’m being serious here. If we are so good at developing our economy, (then) by calculation, our economy should be strong.”

However, he did not state under which law Sarawak would derive power over currency. Under the Federal Constitution, only the federal government has power over currency.

In July, World Bank economist Apurva Sanghi said Sarawak has been categorised as a high-income state as its gross national income had exceeded the high-income threshold of US$13,205 (RM61,500).

He said this was based on the World Bank’s conversion of data obtained from the national statistics department.