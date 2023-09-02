The council says the allegation is defamatory and could smear its image.

PETALING JAYA: The Selangor Islamic Religious Council (Mais) has denied declaring the teachings of PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang to be deviant, saying such allegations were defamatory.

It said a social media post making the claim was both false and defamatory “and could smear Mais’s image as an Islamic authority”.

The statement by Mais secretary Ahmad Shahir Makhtar was in response to an allegation on Facebook made by one Ahmad Shuaib Ismail yesterday.

Shahir said Mais viewed such matters seriously. “We will take appropriate action,” he said.