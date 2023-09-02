Youth and sports minister Hannah Yeoh says so far only the purchase of sports equipment will be tax-exempted, effective next year.

KOTA KINABALU: The youth and sports ministry is working to include sports training fees in the list of lifestyle tax relief through the 2024 budget, says its minister, Hannah Yeoh.

She said the ministry was in the midst of requesting the exemption from the finance ministry.

Yeoh said based on the amendment to the Sports Development Act 1997, so far only the purchase of sports equipment would be tax exempted, effective next year, benefitting all 103 types of sports.

“The engagement session with the ministry is still ongoing. This year, we are focusing on applying for tax relief for parents or individuals who spend on sports training. The objective is to promote a healthy lifestyle among Malaysians.

“Children are encouraged to participate in sports training from a young age.

“This will also help our athletes get jobs if many people use sports training services. We want the sports industry to develop this way,” she told reporters after officiating the 2023 Sabah Sports Industry Expo here today.

The ceremony was attended by Sabah youth and sports minister Ellron Alfred Angin, who also witnessed the signing of three MoUs for sports equipment and facilities.

The expo is the first programme held in Sabah aimed at providing exposure to the roles and contributions of various segments within the sports industry, including sports tourism, sports facilities, sports retail, sports medicine, sports event management and sports education.

The two-day programme, which began today, was organised through the Sports Industry Secretariat. It involves 40 sports industry players from the peninsula and Sabah.

Earlier, Yeoh, in her speech, said Sabah was famous for its interesting sports destinations such as scuba diving, mountain climbing, golf and other natural activities.

Yeoh said her ministry had approved RM774,000 in matching grants to sports companies and organisations in Sabah to boost the growth of the sports industry in the state.