PETALING JAYA: A top-level PAS delegation which included four menteris besar called on former prime minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad this evening for what was described as a chat over economic development in states led by the party.

At the 90-minute meeting were PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang, menteris besar Shukri Ramli (Perlis), Sanusi Nor (Kedah), Nassuruddin Daud (Kelantan), Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar (Terengganu), and PAS secretary-general Takiyuddin Hassan.

PAS forms the state governments in the four states, in partnership with Bersatu, its ally in Perikatan Nasional.

Mahathir said the PAS states had the potential to be as successful as west coast states, according to Khairuddin Hassan of the Malay Proclamation organisation started by Mahathir to unite Malay political forces.

Photos shared with FMT showed those present in a jovial mood. Mahathir was shown having a serious discussion with the leaders in the hall, followed by dinner.

Mahathir was also caught having a light moment throwing kid punches at Sanusi. The former prime minister, who is 98, was treated for a reported infection late last month. He appeared to be animated and in good spirits.