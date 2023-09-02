Razeef Rakimin of PKR wonders if such an excuse had been given in order for Abdul Hadi Awang to avoid being questioned by the police.

PETALING JAYA: Was PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang unwell today, a PKR leader has asked, on news that Hadi had a meeting with former prime minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad hours after a police interview with him was postponed because he was said to be unwell.

PKR deputy information chief Razeef Rakimin wondered if the excuse of ill health had been given in order for Hadi to avoid being investigated over a speech in which he had allegedly questioned the Pardons Board.

“Hadi’s actions can be construed as trying to fool the authorities. I hope the police would not be duped by such tactics,” he said in a statement.

Hadi was photographed at a meeting with Mahathir this evening, accompanied by menteris besar Shukri Ramli (Perlis), Sanusi Nor (Kedah), Nassuruddin Daud (Kelantan), Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar (Terengganu), and PAS secretary-general Takiyuddin Hassan.

Earlier today, Inspector-General of Police Razarudin Husain had confirmed that police decided to postpone taking a statement from Hadi after his aide requested a later date on grounds that Hadi was unwell. He was initially scheduled to be questioned at around 4.30pm.

On Monday, it was reported that Hadi was being investigated under the Sedition Act after he allegedly questioned the Pardons Board’s authority to pardon convicted criminals.