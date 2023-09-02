Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi says the party respects its component partners in the unity government.

KUALA LUMPUR: Umno Supreme Council member Nur Jazlan Mohamed’s suggestion for DAP to drop the “Malaysian Malaysia” slogan from its constitution does not reflect Umno’s stance, says Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

The Umno president said even if there was such a request, it should be made through the proper channels out of respect for coalition government partners.

“I have been following this issue closely. That is Nur Jazlan’s personal opinion, not the party’s stance,” Zahid said during a press conference after officiating the Malaysian Indian Muslim Congress’s (Kimma) meeting at the World Trade Centre here.

“We respect our component partners in the unity government, and if there is such a request, it should be made during our meetings.”

Earlier this week, Nur Jazlan urged DAP to drop the “Malaysian Malaysia” slogan from its party constitution if it wants to gain the support of Malay voters.

Nur Jazlan claimed that Malays were hesitant to fully support DAP because of its secular state agenda, which “contradicts Islamic and Malay principles”.

In response, DAP secretary-general Loke Siew Fook today said DAP does not need to do so as he had clarified the provisions in the party’s constitution which had caused some concern among Malays before the unity government was formed.

Loke said Zahid was among those who were satisfied with the explanation.

Loke, who is also transport minister, added that prior to the unity government’s formation, all parties agreed not to touch on the principles and constitutions of their new partners.

Back to glory for BN at GE16

Meanwhile, Zahid said he was confident that Barisan Nasional (BN) would return to its previous dominance after the 16th general election.

The BN chairman said Umno and BN will return to lead the government after GE16, predicting that they will win more seats than Pakatan Harapan (PH) and Perikatan Nasional (PN).

BN fell from power for the first time in 60 years when Pakatan Harapan won GE14 in 2018, which saw then BN chairman Najib Razak step down from the post.

Zahid faced similar pressure to resign after GE15 last November, when Umno won only 26 of the 120 constituencies it contested.

It only won 19 of the 108 seats the party contested in the Aug 12 polls in six states, leading to increased calls for Zahid to resign.

“We will once again dominate the political stage in GE16. I see a very bright light at the end of the tunnel,” he said.

“We are facing a test, so don’t give up.”