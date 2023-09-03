The prime minister hopes bilateral relations and cooperation will remain intact in the family spirit to benefit both nations.

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has congratulated Singapore’s former senior minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam over his victory in the island republic’s presidential election on Friday.

He also prayed that bilateral relations and cooperation between Malaysia and Singapore would remain intact in the family spirit to benefit the people of both nations.

In a social media post today, the prime minister also hoped that Singapore would continue to prosper under Tharman’s leadership.

In the election, the former Singaporean deputy prime minister received 70.4% of the vote followed by former group chief investment officer of GIC Pte Ltd Ng Kok Song (15.72%) and former CEO of NTUC Income Insurance Co-operative Ltd Tan Kin Lian (13.88%).

A Singaporean statesman and economist, Tharman, 66, served as Singapore’s deputy prime minister between 2011 and 2019, and as senior minister in the Cabinet between 2019 and 2023.

His other roles included chairman of the Monetary Authority of Singapore between 2011 and 2023, and deputy chairman of GIC between 2019 and 2023.