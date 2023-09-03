Police said the civil servant suffered severe injuries to both eyes, a fractured rib and serious facial bleeding. The other man sustained injuries to both hands.

KOTA BHARU: A civil servant has died after a brawl with another man who accused the former of having an affair with his wife, police said.

The fight took place at about 11am at an eatery on Jalan Lama Pasir Putih-Machang in front of Machang Hospital here.

State police chief Zaki Harun said the 51-year-old civil servant suffered severe injuries to both eyes, a fractured left rib, and serious facial bleeding. He died while receiving treatment in hospital.

The other man, aged 46, sustained injuries to both hands.

“There were no weapons involved,” Zaki said.

He said the 46-year-old was detained for further investigation after he lodged a police report on the incident.

“The suspect, who works at a private company in Kuala Lumpur, suspected that the victim, a civil servant, was having an affair with his wife, leading to the motive for the incident,” Zaki said.