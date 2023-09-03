Bukit Aman CID director Shuhaily Zain says police had no knowledge about the meeting Abdul Hadi Awang had with Dr Mahathir Mohamad yesterday.

PETALING JAYA: Police will be taking a statement from Abdul Hadi Awang at 9am tomorrow over a speech the PAS president made while campaigning in Muar, Johor.

Bukit Aman criminal investigation department director Shuhaily Zain said police had to postpone taking a statement from Hadi yesterday because he was unwell. Hadi was initially scheduled to be questioned at around 4.30pm.

“He requested for it to be postponed to tomorrow as he was not feeling well,” Shuhaily was quoted as saying by Buletin TV3.

He added that police were not informed about the meeting the Marang MP had with former prime minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad soon after the police interview was postponed.

Hadi was photographed at a meeting with Mahathir at 5.30pm yesterday, accompanied by menteris besar Shukri Ramli (Perlis), Sanusi Nor (Kedah), Nassuruddin Daud (Kelantan), Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar (Terengganu) and PAS secretary-general Takiyuddin Hassan.

On Monday, it was reported that Hadi was being investigated under the Sedition Act after he allegedly questioned the Pardons Board’s authority to pardon convicted criminals.

Meanwhile, Hadi’s political secretary Syahir Sulaiman has termed as “baseless” the accusations made against the PAS president by PKR deputy information chief Razeef Rakimin.

In a statement yesterday, the PKR leader questioned whether the excuse of ill health was given by Hadi to avoid being investigated.

Razeef said Hadi’s actions could be construed as trying to fool the authorities and urged the police not to be tricked by such tactics.

“As usual, these allegations from PKR are baseless and were not made based on facts. They are merely trying to create certain perceptions (about Hadi),” Syahir told FMT.

Syahir also reminded the public to refer to statements from Bukit Aman regarding the investigation.