Suhaizan Kaiat says no one should arbitrarily declare that voting for a political opponent is ‘haram’ as it will have grave consequences on the political system.

JOHOR BAHRU: Pakatan Harapan’s Pulai candidate Suhaizan Kaiat has criticised Perikatan Nasional chairman Muhyiddin Yassin of using religion for political gains by issuing a “fatwa” against him.

Suhaizan said Muhyiddin’s statement, that it was “haram” to vote for a government candidate, was inappropriate. As an experienced politician, Muhyiddin should not use “halal” and “haram” laws against political opponents.

Muhyiddin had said at a ceramah for the Pulai by-election that it was “haram” (a sin) to vote for the PH candidate.

Suhaizan said: “We cannot arbitrarily declare such things ‘haram’ because it will have grave consequences on our political system. I am afraid that in future anything could be declared ‘haram’ to suit one’s needs.

“It is okay to be different in politics, that is not a problem. Not wanting to vote is not a problem. But do not use religious laws to run down your enemies,” he told reporters after a meeting with Chinese community leaders at the MCA office in Pulai today, which was also attended by MCA president Wee Ka Siong.

Suhaizan is in a three-way contest for the Pulai parliamentary seat against Zulkifli Jaafar (PN) and an independent, Samsudin Fauzi.

Polling will be held on Sept 9.