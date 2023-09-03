He says allocations for Kelantan, Terengganu, Kedah and Perlis are higher than before, but he is still accused of oppressing PAS-controlled states.

JOHOR BAHRU: Youngsters in the country can play a role in helping the government deflect accusations from certain parties in today’s political and economic landscape, says Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.

He said the youngsters can also help convey or explain various “truths” through social media, one of which is the issue of allocations to several states under the Perikatan Nasional (PN) administration.

“They say Anwar oppresses PAS-controlled states. I issued a statement in Parliament saying that allocations for Kelantan, Terengganu, Kedah and Perlis are higher this year under my administration compared to last year, two years and three years ago.

“This is a fact,” he said when answering a question during the “Temu Anwar” (Meet Anwar) programme at Universiti Teknologi Malaysia in Skudai here today.

In addition, he cited his presence at a concert, which was also attended by youngsters, that some described as being contrary to Islamic values when he only attended it out of respect for the organiser for inviting him.

The Tambun MP was also confident Malaysia could become a great nation in the Asian region with the power of young people.

“The older generation always wants to quarrel or slander. Don’t care about that. Think for yourself, do something to save your country.

“If you cannot accept this, you must change the narrative of politics and economy of this country,” he said prior to the dialogue session.

Meanwhile, Umno Youth chief Dr Akmal Saleh said young voters have indicated their strong support for Pakatan Harapan (PH) candidates in the Pulai parliamentary and Simpang Jeram state by-elections during the campaign period so far.

He hoped this positive momentum would continue and translate into votes at the ballot box on Sept 9 and help secure victory for PH.

“We’re using a slightly different strategy, which is a one-to-one approach. We visit each branch to provide clear explanations as there are several issues that have not trickled down since the setting up of the new government and the six state elections.

“These issues have raised doubts. So we are focusing on bringing out as many Umno Youth members to vote this Sept 9 and to vote for the unity government,” the Merlimau assemblyman said during a community outreach programme at Kampung Kenangan Tun Dr Ismail 2 in Muar today.