Life hasn’t been easy for Sukdave Singh since the day he went to the office to get sick leave and ended up being shot in the eye by a Japanese militant.

KUALA LUMPUR: Though 48 years have passed since being shot by a militant of the Japanese Red Army in Malaysia’s first hostage crisis, former security guard Sukdave Singh continues to relive the experience every day.

“The whole thing is still inside me,” said Sukdave, now 77, who still has tears in his eyes as he recounted his nighmare in the American International Assurance (AIA) building here on Aug 4, 1975.

He was 29 when he lost sight in his right eye when he was shot by a militant of the Japanese Red Army who had taken hostages in the building to seek the release of their imprisoned comrades in Japan.

Sukdave had gone to the AIA building to take sick leave but went on to investigate what appeared to be a robbery on the ninth floor. He took the lift up and stuck his turbaned head out to spot the intruders – only to be shot in the eye. The bullet was later found embedded in the lift wall.

The “robbery” turned out to be Malaysia’s first hostage crisis, at a time when the country was fighting the Communist Party of Malaya.

The injury to his eye resulted in his jaw being misaligned. It also caused headaches, blackouts and other complications, forcing multiple operations.

Sukdave turned 77 on Aug 30, a day which passed like any other, with his family by his side. His poor health means he is unable to carry out normal everyday activities, and his life is centred on personal relationships and spiritual values.

He hardly steps out of his Taman Sri Ampang home as he is weak in both legs and has been struck by acute hip pain and other ailments.

He had previously been active by taking walks in his neighbourhood, going on motorcycle rides, and cooking at the Gurdwara Sahib Ampang, Ulu Klang, as community service.

Sukdave said he had remained idle at home after stopping work as a watchman in 2018, enduring physical and psychological problems, difficult adjustment and painful memories.

“I’m hoping for tranquil days and an end to restless nights,” said Sukdave, who is now wheelchair-bound, and lives with his ailing wife, Kuldip Kaur.

He said his two sons and two daughters had their own family obligations looking after his seven grandchildren.

JRA madness

The Japanese Red Army attack in Kuala Lumpur developed into an international drama, with a cast that included leaders of some 10 countries and 53 hostages.

The JRA, fighting for a global communist revolution, had earned worldwide notoriety in 1972 for an attack at Lod International Airport in Tel Aviv, Israel, killing 24 people and wounding 76 others.

In August 1974, a group of the heavily-armed ultra-leftists stormed the ninth floor of the 12-storey AIA building in Jalan Ampang, Kuala Lumpur, and took hostages from the US and Swedish embassies, the AIA office and a Japanese firm, C Itoh.

They sought the release of seven of their imprisoned leaders in Japan and threatened to massacre the hostages if their demand was not met.

A tense siege ensued before the terrorists released the women and child hostages after two days, while the last 15 male hostages were freed two days later.

The militants were eventually sheltered by then Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi after at least 10 countries were reportedly solicited and most refused landing permission.

FMT had been assisting Sukdave since 2020 when he opened up publicly about being helpless and in a state of depression. Following an FMT report, well-wishers paid for his vision in his left eye to be restored, and donated money for his well being.

Sukdave, who began work with AIA in 1966 with a basic pay of $100, received $2,000 from the company that also covered his medical costs until his retirement which was extended until in 2003.

“I am eternally grateful to all those who have come to my aid, and pray for their good health and happiness,” said Sukdave.