Most of the journey will be via the Pan Borneo Highway, which connects Sabah, Sarawak and Brunei.

TAWAU: The Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah and Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah arrived here today to begin their first-ever “Kembara Kenali Borneo” tour to get to know Malaysians living in Sabah and Sarawak.

The tour, from today until Sept 13, starts here in Tawau, Sabah, and ends in Telok Melano, Sarawak.

It involves a distance of 2,154km via the Pan Borneo Highway, which connects Sabah, Sarawak and Brunei. This is considered a golden opportunity for the people of both states to meet the royal couple and their entourage.

The aircraft, which departed from the Royal Malaysian Air Force base in Subang, Selangor, touched down at the Tawau airport at 1.50pm.

The royal couple was welcomed by Sabah Yang di-Pertua Negeri Juhar Mahiruddin and his wife, Norlidah RM Jasni.

Also present were deputy prime minister Fadillah Yusof, Sabah chief minister Hajiji Noor and Sabah state assembly speaker Kadzim M Yahya.

Before leaving Tawau airport in a vehicle driven by the King himself, the royal couple took pictures with 40 children from Tadika Kemas and Perpaduan, who were dressed in various traditional costumes.

They also shook hands, took wefies and mingled with the crowd, who were waiting for their arrival at the airport.

In addition to Tawau, the King and Queen are scheduled to stop over in Lahad Datu, Sandakan, Telupid, Ranau, Kundasang, Kota Kinabalu, Penampang and Sipitang.