This is being allowed during the airline’s transition to a new catering service provider.

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia Airlines passengers may bring their own meals on board for affected routes during its transition to a new catering service provider.

However, self-heating meals and non-halal meals are strictly prohibited, said Malaysia Airlines Bhd (MAB).

In its Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) section on https://www.malaysiaairlines.com, the airline said the alternative food and beverage (F&B) options are subject to liquids, aerosols and gels requirements, which must not exceed 100ml for international passengers departing from or transiting at international airports in Malaysia.

“For those who ordered special meals, those options are not available temporarily. So, we’ll allow them to bring their own food. This is for the affected routes only,” said the airline when contacted by Bernama.

Malaysia Airlines has terminated its longstanding partnership with anchor caterer Brahim’s Food Services (BFS), based in Kuala Lumpur.

It is transiting to a new catering service on selected domestic and international routes within Malaysia Airlines’ network.

To ensure minimal disruption to its customers’ comfort, MAB is offering alternative F&B options while exploring a new service provider.

During the transition period, the passengers will still be provided with meals or refreshments on their flight, it said.

However, passengers will receive revised meal offerings and pre-packed meals, depending on the class of travel and flight duration, it said.

Pre-packed meals will be offered for shorter routes depending on travel class and flight duration, while revised meals will be offered for longer flights.

As such, MAB urged affected passengers to update their contact details via “My Booking” on its website to ensure that they receive timely updates via email and short message service (SMS).

On Aug 30, MAB’s parent company, Malaysia Aviation Group (MAG), said it will activate its business continuity plan for inflight meal services on selected routes effective Friday (Sept 1), following the end of its contract extension with BFS on Aug 31.

During the transition period, MAB will be serving the impacted routes with alternative inflight F&B to minimise any potential impact on customer comfort.

“Other remaining routes will continue to be served by our current provider, POS Aviation,” it said.