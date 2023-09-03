Agriculture and food security minister Mohamad Sabu says this is to ensure sufficient local rice in the market.

MELAKA: The agriculture and food security ministry will hold a meeting with Padiberas Nasional Berhad (Bernas) and padi farmers on Thursday to discuss the country’s local rice supply.

Minister Mohamad Sabu said this followed Bernas’s move to adjust the price of imported white rice in line with the latest prices in the international market.

Bernas was reported to have adjusted the sale price of imported white rice nationwide from RM2,350 a tonne to RM3,200 a tonne effective last Friday.

“This Thursday, we will hold a meeting with Bernas, high-ranking officials from the National Padi and Rice Board (LPN) and with padi farmers for us to discuss the next steps to ensure sufficient local rice in the market.

“It’s like before when we faced chicken and egg supply problems.

“When everyone works together, we can overcome such problems. We hope the same is true for rice,” Mohamad said after officiating the 2023 national-level Mega Agro Madani Sales Carnival at Dataran Sejarah Ayer Keroh here today.

He said his ministry had held a dialogue with rice millers in Kedah earlier to inform them about the current policy regarding the supply of the staple.

“They will obey the government’s policies, and strict action will be taken if they try to hide or change the label (from local rice to imported rice).”

He also said the Federal Agricultural Marketing Authority (Fama) will work with industry players to ensure that rice is sent to areas experiencing a shortage of supply.