PETALING JAYA: Perikatan Nasional (PN) chairman Muhyiddin Yassin claims that the Pakatan Harapan-Barisan Nasional government will amend the Federal Constitution to increase the number of parliamentary seats from 222 to 300 if it wins the Pulai by-election on Sept 9.

At a PN ceramah in Kempas, Johor, last night, Muhyiddin said the unity government would gain a two-thirds majority in the Dewan Rakyat if PH’s Suhaizan Kaiat secures the Pulai parliamentary seat, giving PH-BN the number of MPs it needed to amend the constitution.

“We anticipate that the redelineation (of electoral boundaries), or what we call ‘gerrymandering’, will happen within this parliamentary term,” he was quoted by Berita Harian as saying.

“They (unity government) may want to add more seats in urban areas with a high population density.

“This has nothing to do with the racial composition, but it is rather a geopolitical reality that already exists here and in other places.

“Given the current situation, (the electoral boundaries of) most urban areas will likely be redrawn, while there may not be many additions in Kedah, Kelantan and Terengganu.”

Muhyiddin also urged Pulai voters to consider the significant impact that the redrawing of electoral boundaries would bring as DAP would likely be able to hold more seats in urban areas.

Suhaizan will face PN’s Zulkifli Jaafar and independent candidate Samsudin Fauzi in the Pulai by-election, which is being held following the death of its incumbent, Salahuddin Ayub, in July.

The by-election for the Simpang Jeram state seat, also previously held by Salahuddin, will take place at the same time.