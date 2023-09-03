Shukri Mohamad says it is better for politicians to speak of their plans to develop the country instead of dragging Islamic law into the picture.

PETALING JAYA: Kelantan mufti Shukri Mohamad has chastised politicians for arbitrarily declaring something to be “haram” or forbidden for Muslims.

While he did not refer to any politician in particular, Shukri said such practices could create animosity, Berita Harian reported.

He said it would be better for politicians to focus on politics and talk about their plans to develop the country when campaigning instead of trying to bring one another down.

“While levelling accusations at one another is a norm (among politicians), we should refrain from touching on (Islamic) law,” he was quoted as saying.

Last night while campaigning for the opposition for the Pulai by-election, Perikatan Nasional chairman Muhyiddin Yassin said that voting for Pakatan Harapan’s Suhaizan Kaiat was “haram”.

Earlier today, Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi demanded Muhyiddin clarify which Islamic law forbade voters from backing a PH candidate.

Shukri said party supporters and leaders should not cross the line by harping on certain issues that could lead to disputes. “So just focus on programmes (that you want to implement) without getting personal,” he said.