Umno deputy president Mohamad Hasan, saying politicians should not toy with religion, described Muhyiddin Yassin’s action as ‘hitting below the belt’.

JOHOR BAHRU: Perikatan Nasional chairman Muhyiddin Yassin needs to repent after saying that voting for Pakatan Harapan’s election candidate Suhaizan Kaiat amounted to a religious sin, according to Umno deputy president Mohamad Hasan.

He said Muhyiddin should instead act like a gentleman and explain his coalition’s direction or plans to voters while campaigning and politicking, and not issue statements that distort religious values.

“Never claim that something is a sin, that’s not our right, it’s fine to campaign and engage in politicking, but don’t toy with religion. If this was boxing, what he did was akin to hitting below the belt,” said Mohamad.

“I would like to advise my brothers to be gentlemen, tell voters what you are going to do (should you win the by-election), whether you will shore up the government or otherwise, don’t issue statements like this,” he told reporters after visiting the Permatang Kempas polling centre here today.

Last night, while campaigning for the Pulai by-election, Muhyiddin had said that voting for PH candidate Suhaizan was “haram”. In response today, Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi demanded that Muhyiddin clarify which Islamic law forbade voters from backing a PH candidate.

In the Pulai parliamentary by-election on Sept 9, Suhaizan faces Zulkifli Jaafar (PN) and independent candidate Samsudin Fauzi.

Mohamad asked Umno and Barisan Nasional election campaign volunteers, especially women, to go out and meet more undecided voters to explain to them the importance of voting for the PH candidate in Pulai.

BN and PH, previously bitter rivals, are now partners in the federal unity coalition.

Mohamad said a PH victory in Pulai was important to strengthen the unity coalition, which currently holds a two-thirds parliamentary majority, and to ensure the country’s economic recovery.

He said a strong and stable government was the main criteria for investors to invest in a state or country and this was proven by Johor’s achievement of recording RM70.6 billion in investments last year.