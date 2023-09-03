Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim says it is a temporary measure until a study on civil service salary and pension schemes is completed next year.

JOHOR BAHRU: The government has agreed to adjust the salary scales of lecturers, professors and civil servants in the 2024 budget which will be tabled in Parliament in October.

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said the move was a temporary measure until a comprehensive study on civil service salary and pension schemes was completed next year.

“I see that the salary adjustment of lecturers, professors and civil servants has not been reviewed or increased for 10, 12 years even though there must be an adjustment every 10 years.

“As the prime minister, I have to solve this problem,” he said at a dialogue with Universiti Teknologi Malaysia students in Skudai near here.

He said a committee had been created to review the salary adjustment.

Almost 4,000 university students, educators and members of the public attended Anwar’s dialogue session.