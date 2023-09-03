Umno president says the PN chairman’s fatwa call was made solely for political gain.

PETALING JAYA: Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has asked Perikatan Nasional (PN) chairman Muhyiddin Yassin to explain which Islamic law states that voting for Pakatan Harapan (PH) candidate Suhaizan Kaiat in the upcoming Pulai by-election is “haram”.

The deputy prime minister said Muhyiddin’s “fatwa” was made without any basis and solely for political gain, according to a report by Berita Harian.

“Someone who’s not an Islamic scholar (ulama) has issued a ‘fatwa’ saying that voting for Suhaizan is illegal (haram), according to Islam.

“May I know what Islamic law this is based on?” Zahid said while on the campaign trail in Kempas, Johor.

Zahid also criticised the former prime minister for demonising his political opponents, saying that Muhyiddin did not consider voting for PH candidates as “haram” when his party, Bersatu, was part of the PH coalition in 2018.

Yesterday, Muhyiddin said at a ceramah for the Pulai by-election that voting for Suhaizan is “haram” as the government had failed to resolve the rising cost of living since they came to power last year.

“I will punish them (for voting for Suhaizan), it’s ‘haram’. And tomorrow, people will challenge me for issuing this ‘fatwa’,” said the PN chairman.

In response, Zahid said he believed that voters in the Pulai parliamentary and Simpang Jeram state seats would not be affected by such religious rhetoric.

“Voters from Johor are different from voters in Terengganu, Kelantan and Kedah, in the previous state elections,” said Zahid, adding that Johoreans placed a priority on political and economic stability.