Former Bersih chief Maria Chin Abdullah says people want justice to be served, after Umno president gets a discharge not amounting to acquittal.

PETALING JAYA: Former Bersih chairman Maria Chin Abdullah has demanded an explanation from the prosecution in deputy prime minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi’s corruption trial over the request for a discharge not amounting to acquittal (DNAA).

Maria said the rakyat, in the past, have staged protests against corrupt leaders such as disgraced former prime minister Najib Razak and Zahid, and they expect justice to be served.

“The prosecution has to give a full, honest and open explanation on its reasons for seeking a DNAA for such a high-profile case,” the former Petaling Jaya MP said.

Maria added that the “grave allegations” made against Zahid and his involvement in the Yayasan Akalbudi scandal warranted a more in-depth trial instead of a DNAA application by the prosecution.

She said that the prosecution simply adding that the case can be picked up again later “makes a mockery of the justice system”.

Maria’s predecessor in Bersih, lawyer Ambiga Sreenevasan also slammed today’s decision by the Attorney-General’s Chambers (AGC).

“An utter waste of public funds in proving a prima facie case and a waste of all the hard work by the members of the AGC,” the human rights advocate said on Twitter.

“An explanation is definitely owed to the public. I hope no unity government politician dares to justify this or ever again say they are anti-corruption.”

Earlier today, the prosecution in Zahid’s corruption trial applied for a DNAA while his lawyer, Hisyam Teh Poh Teik, asked the court to acquit the Umno president.

After hearing submissions from the prosecution and the defence, Justice Collin Lawrence Sequerah declared that Zahid was discharged of all charges but not acquitted.

This means that the prosecution is at liberty to continue with the case or bring a case against Zahid at any time in the future, based on similar facts and evidence.

Zahid had been accused of embezzling millions of ringgit from Yayasan Akalbudi and accepting bribes for various projects during his tenure as the home minister between 2013 and 2018.

Meanwhile, Melaka Amanah Youth secretary Ahmad Azri Abdullah also voiced his concerns, saying that the decision to apply for a DNAA by the prosecution has instilled “worry” among the people.

“If the people’s trust in the AGC erodes, (then) half of the justice system in Malaysia will be in danger,” he told FMT.

He also called for the AGC to be moved to a new department and made to report to Parliament.

“The idea for separation of powers isn’t new. It started as early as 2018, or perhaps even before that. So, what are we waiting for?” he said.