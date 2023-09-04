He will hand over duties as chief of defence forces to army chief Gen Mohammad Ab Rahman before going on leave prior to retirement.

KUANTAN: The Chief of Defence Forces, General Affendi Buang, who is retiring from military service, will hand over duties as head of the military to army chief General Mohammad Ab Rahman on Wednesday.

Affendi, an air force pilot, will go on leave prior to his retirement in February, marking the end of a 43-year career in the armed forces.

He said the armed forces, faced with an increasingly complex and dynamic regional and global security landscape, needed a modern leader who is more energetic, productive and competitive.

He called on the three armed services and the ministry of defence to support the new commander-in-chief of the armed forces.

Affendi, who was born in Kuching, Sarawak, was appointed the 21st chief of defence forces in January 2020.

He was given a traditional send-off in full military tradition at a parade attended by 63 officers and 723 personnel carrying 15 flags. Thirty-one vehicles, including aircraft and helicopters, were involved.

Affendi joined the RMAF in 1980 after graduating from the Royal Military College in Sungai Besi, Kuala Lumpur in 1982. He was commissioned as a 2nd Lieutenant in 1982.

His career as a fighter jet pilot started with the MB339A, A4-PTM Skyhawk and MiG-29 Fulcrum aircraft and accumulated more than 2,000 hours of flying experience.

Affendi was actively involved in various air operations in Malaysia, including operations against communist terrorists, monitoring the maritime zone and national air space, and forming the RMAF’s MiG-29 tactical aerobatic team, known as the “Smokey Bandits”.