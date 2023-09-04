The former prime minister is being probed for statements that lead to public alarm and distress, and improper use of network facilities.

PETALING JAYA: Police have opened an investigation paper into Perikatan Nasional chairman Muhyiddin Yassin’s “fatwa” declaring it “haram” to vote for Pakatan Harapan candidate Suhaizan Kaiat in the upcoming Pulai by-election.

Inspector-General of Police Razarudin Husain said Muhyiddin is being investigated under Section 505(b) of the Penal Code for statements that lead to public alarm and distress.

The former prime minister is also being investigated under Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act for improper use of network facilities or network service.

Razarudin said Bukit Aman’s classified crime investigation unit (USJT) will carry out the investigation.

“Police will take his statement soon,” he told Bernama.

Muhyiddin had reportedly issued the “fatwa” at a PN ceramah in Kempas, Johor, on Saturday, proclaiming that it was “haram” to vote for Suhaizan in the parliamentary by-election on Saturday.

The Bersatu president’s remarks have since drawn criticism from both PH and Barisan Nasional leaders, who questioned his right to issue such a religious edict.

Kelantan mufti Shukri Mohamad also weighed in and chastised politicians for arbitrarily declaring something to be “haram”, though he did not refer to anyone in particular.

We are live on Telegram, subscribe here for breaking news and the latest announcements.