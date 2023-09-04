The prosecution had objected to the Muda president’s application as he is in the midst of a criminal trial.

KUALA LUMPUR: The High Court here has allowed an application by Muda president Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman to have his passport released to attend a youth leadership conference in Jakarta this week.

Syed Saddiq’s lawyer, Lim Wei Jiet, said Justice Azhar Abdul Hamid allowed the application although deputy public prosecutor Wan Shaharuddin Wan Ladin raised an objection.

Wan Shaharuddin submitted that Syed Saddiq had a pending criminal trial.

The former youth and sports minister is accused of abetting in criminal breach of trust (CBT), misappropriation of assets and money laundering in relation to some RM1.2 million in funds linked to the Bersatu youth wing, also known as Armada.

He is awaiting a court ruling after the case was closed on April 11.

He made the application last week to attend the conference from tomorrow until Saturday.

Syed Saddiq, 30, is charged with abetting then Armada assistant treasurer Rafiq Hakim Razali in the commission of CBT amounting to RM1 million at CIMB Bank Bhd on Jalan Stesen Sentral 2 here on March 6, 2020. Syed Saddiq was the Armada chief at the time.

He is also charged with misusing RM120,000 from a bank account belonging to Armada Bumi Bersatu Enterprise (ABBE) for himself by causing Rafiq to dispose of the money at Malayan Banking Bhd in Taman Pandan Jaya here between April 8 and April 21, 2018.

He is facing another two counts of money laundering involving two transactions of RM50,000 each, believed to be proceeds from unlawful activities, transferred from his Maybank Islamic Bhd account into his ASB account at a bank in Taman Perling, Johor Bahru, on June 16 and 19, 2018.

His defence on the CBT charge is that there was no provision in Bersatu’s constitution requiring him to get approval from its Supreme Council for the use of its funds.

On the misappropriation charge, he said he secured the money by personally organising two fundraising projects held in Muar and Ampang.

Azhar, who heard submissions at the close of the defence’s case, has reserved his decision.